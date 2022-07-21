Overview of Dr. John Little, MD

Dr. John Little, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.



Dr. Little works at Childrens ENT Specialists PLLC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.