Overview of Dr. John Littrell, MD

Dr. John Littrell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Littrell works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.