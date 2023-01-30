See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. John Litz Jr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (24)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Litz Jr, MD

Dr. John Litz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Litz Jr works at John J Litz Jr MD in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Virtua Health
Dr. Litz Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John Litz Jr. M.d. PA
    411 Kings Hwy S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 429-2441

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Gonorrhea Screening
Fetal Ultrasound

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 30, 2023
    Wonderful Doctor he has amazing patience, he's kind, generous just a magnificent human being. His staff is awesome and always friendly. I've been going to Dr. Litz since the late eighties. He delivered my daughter and he also delivered my granddaughter. He was the Best GYN ever. I am so sad to say he has retired. However, I would like to say BRAVO Dr. John Litz Jr. for a Job well done. You are definitely a hard act to follow. And, you left some large shoes for doctors everywhere in this Health field called Patient Care to follow. Peace and Blessings on your Retirement and stay Healthy.??
    Sherry — Jan 30, 2023
    About Dr. John Litz Jr, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295949154
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Litz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Litz Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Litz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Litz Jr works at John J Litz Jr MD in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Litz Jr’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Litz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litz Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

