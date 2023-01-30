Dr. John Litz Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Litz Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Litz Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Litz Jr, MD
Dr. John Litz Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Litz Jr's Office Locations
John Litz Jr. M.d. PA411 Kings Hwy S, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 429-2441
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor he has amazing patience, he's kind, generous just a magnificent human being. His staff is awesome and always friendly. I've been going to Dr. Litz since the late eighties. He delivered my daughter and he also delivered my granddaughter. He was the Best GYN ever. I am so sad to say he has retired. However, I would like to say BRAVO Dr. John Litz Jr. for a Job well done. You are definitely a hard act to follow. And, you left some large shoes for doctors everywhere in this Health field called Patient Care to follow. Peace and Blessings on your Retirement and stay Healthy.??
About Dr. John Litz Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1295949154
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Litz Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Litz Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Litz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Litz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.