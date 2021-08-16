See All Cardiologists in North Bergen, NJ
Dr. John Liuzzo, MD

Cardiology
4.3 (13)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Liuzzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Liuzzo works at Cardiology Care LLC in North Bergen, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Bergen
    9245 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 (201) 546-3059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 16, 2021
    Laszlo Horog — Aug 16, 2021
    About Dr. John Liuzzo, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851329619
    Education & Certifications

    • Columbia-Presbyn
    • Stony Brook Teaching Hospital
    • Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Stony Brook SUNY
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
