Dr. John Liuzzo, MD
Overview
Dr. John Liuzzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Liuzzo works at
Locations
North Bergen9245 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 546-3059
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Liuzzo was on call when I went to the ER with chest pain. He quickly diagnosed myocardial infarction and took me to the Cath Lab, immediately. I was on the operating table in 10-15 minutes. Dr. Liuzzo performed an angioplasty on me and I got my blood vessels cleaned and three stents put in. He saved my life. After the surgery, he visited me multiple times in my patient room and made sure I understand everything about what happened to me. He prescribed the right medication and explained everything I needed to know. He is a humble, down to Earth person, yet, very professional, knowledgeable and passionate about cardiology. I am eternally grateful for saving my life!
About Dr. John Liuzzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia-Presbyn
- Stony Brook Teaching Hospital
- Stony Brook Hosp-SUNY
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Stony Brook SUNY
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Liuzzo speaks Spanish.
