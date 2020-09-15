Dr. John Llewelyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llewelyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Llewelyn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Llewelyn, MD
Dr. John Llewelyn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Llewelyn works at
Dr. Llewelyn's Office Locations
Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology926 N Michigan Ave, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 753-8453
Valley OB/GYN Clinic117 S Main St, Freeland, MI 48623 Directions (989) 753-8453
Valley OB/GYN Clinic975 N Main St Ste L, Frankenmuth, MI 48734 Directions (989) 753-8453
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Llewelyn has done surgeries on me, and is about to delivery my second child! He is the best OB I have ever seen. Being someone who has had a difficult time getting pregnant and have had a total of 4 surgeries of cysts removals, endomitosis removal, I have seen a lot of OB's. He has been the best, making me feel heard and comfortable. You can tell what he does is his passion and, he puts the time, care, thought and love into his job.
About Dr. John Llewelyn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1942209424
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Llewelyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llewelyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Llewelyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Llewelyn works at
Dr. Llewelyn has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Llewelyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Llewelyn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Llewelyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Llewelyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Llewelyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.