Overview of Dr. John Lochemes, MD

Dr. John Lochemes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Lochemes works at Titan Orthopedics in Memphis, TN with other offices in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.