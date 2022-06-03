Dr. John Lochemes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lochemes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lochemes, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lochemes, MD
Dr. John Lochemes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.
Dr. Lochemes works at
Dr. Lochemes' Office Locations
1
Titan Orthopedics795 Ridge Lake Blvd Ste 103, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 255-6532
2
Memphis Orthopaedic Group, A Division of Msk Group, PC1325 Eastmoreland Ave Ste 260, Memphis, TN 38104 Directions (901) 381-4664
3
Memphis Orthopaedic Group, A Division of Msk Group, PC3980 New Covington Pike Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38128 Directions (901) 381-4664
4
Germantown Office8040 Wolf River Blvd Ste 100, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 381-4664
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a fall induced shoulder injury Orthosouth and then Campbell Clinic wanted me to start rehabilitation work. I wanted to know what was precious wrong and that called for a MRI. Both organizations refused the request so I decided to see Dr. Lochemes. After hearing my story he agreed… an MRI was needed and it showed I had 2 small fractures. Rehab would have been terrible for that. So we waited and unfortunately I developed a frozen shoulder. When Dr. Lochemes thought the fractures were healed I started rehab on the frozen shoulder. That’s a very painful situation which can last for years. I was seeing Dr. Lochemes every 2 to 3 weeks and after about 4 months of his care and rehab the arm started to “thaw” out and I rapidly regained motion and the pain virtually went away. Dr. Lochemes was attentive to details, explained everything that was going on in my shoulder and extremely accessible. I think the world of him. I still see him. He will always be my go to orthopedic MD.
About Dr. John Lochemes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1831184886
Education & Certifications
- Campbell Fndn-Univ Of Tn, Orthopedic Surgery
- Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Wisconsin
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lochemes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lochemes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lochemes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Lochemes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lochemes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lochemes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lochemes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.