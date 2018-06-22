Dr. John Lofthus, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lofthus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lofthus, DDS
Dr. John Lofthus, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UCLA.
Torrey Pines Periodontal & Implant Center8899 University Center Ln Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 459-4364Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Delta Dental
Wonderful practice. Front desk staff is very friendly and knowledgeable. I immediately felt relaxed and comfortable in the office, which is unusual for me in a dental office. Dr. Lofthus explained necessary procedures very well and thoroughly. Financial plan was flexible and fair, and any questions we had were answered honestly. Waiting time was much shorter than other offices and the staff is upbeat and professional. Dr. Lofthus completed my treatment skillfully and comfortably.
- Dentistry
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740425016
- Chief Resident West Los Angeles VAMC
- Veterans Adminstration Medical Center In San Francisco|West Los Angeles VA Med Ctr-UCLA
- San Francisco Va Medical Center
- UCLA
Dr. Lofthus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lofthus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lofthus speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lofthus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lofthus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lofthus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lofthus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.