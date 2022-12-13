Overview of Dr. John Logiudice, MD

Dr. John Logiudice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.



Dr. Logiudice works at Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center in Wauwatosa, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.