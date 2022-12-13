Dr. John Logiudice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Logiudice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Logiudice, MD
Dr. John Logiudice, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wauwatosa, WI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Plastic Surgery Center - Tosa Health Center1155 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 377-5835
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful provider. He is very informative and listens to your concerns. I would highly recommend him.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1669567905
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
