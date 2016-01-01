Dr. John Lombardo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lombardo, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lombardo, MD
Dr. John Lombardo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Lombardo works at
Dr. Lombardo's Office Locations
-
1
Ohiohealth Physician Group Inc.5350 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 586-1220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lombardo?
About Dr. John Lombardo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1336125269
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lombardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lombardo accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lombardo works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lombardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.