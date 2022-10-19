Overview of Dr. John Long, MD

Dr. John Long, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Iowa.



Dr. Long works at Alabama Ophthalmology Associates in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blind Hypotensive Eye, Eyelid Disorders and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.