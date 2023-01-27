Dr. John Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Loomis, MD
Overview of Dr. John Loomis, MD
Dr. John Loomis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Loomis' Office Locations
Ochsner Medical Complex-the Grove Lab10310 The Grove Blvd Fl 4, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Directions (225) 761-5200
University of Colorado Hospital13001 E 17th Pl, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (303) 724-2680
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- UK Good Samaritan Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. LOOMIS is personable, practical and incredibly smart. He explains issues in layman’s terms and provides very practical recommendations without over reacting … like most doctors these days. Highly recommended.
About Dr. John Loomis, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Texas Southern Universty
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loomis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loomis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.
