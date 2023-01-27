Overview of Dr. John Loomis, MD

Dr. John Loomis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, UK Good Samaritan Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Loomis works at HGVC OTORHINOLARYNGOLOGY in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.