Dr. John Lopshire, MD

Cardiology
2.3 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Lopshire, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lopshire works at Visiting Physicians Association in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Visiting Physicians Association
    9001 Wesleyan Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 497-5530
  2. 2
    Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC
    1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 962-0500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test

Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 26, 2022
    My older sister and I have been patients of doctor Lopshire for six months now. He's very accommodating and considerate. When I have a question or concerns he and his nurse respond promptly to our needs.
    Me Storm — Feb 26, 2022
    About Dr. John Lopshire, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326128281
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lopshire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lopshire works at Visiting Physicians Association in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Lopshire’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lopshire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopshire.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lopshire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lopshire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

