Overview of Dr. John Loscalzo, MD

Dr. John Loscalzo, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Loscalzo works at Hematology Oncology Associates in Bay Shore, NY with other offices in West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.