Dr. John Losee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Losee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Losee, MD
Overview of Dr. John Losee, MD
Dr. John Losee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Greenbrier Valley Medical Center and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losee's Office Locations
- 1 1147 20th St NW Ste 400, Washington, DC 20036 Directions (240) 383-1916
Sibley Memorial Hospital5255 Loughboro Rd NW, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 537-4270
- 3 5530 Wisconsin Ave Ste 540, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (240) 383-1916
Access Health302 Carriage Dr, Beckley, WV 25801 Directions (304) 647-5642
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenbrier Valley Medical Center
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a problem with my plumbing system: it was not working. The medical practice I go to recommended Dr. Lossee of Urologic Surgeons of Washington. Dr. Losee determined the solution would be surgical, and he performed the surgery. And the problem is fixed. He is an optimistic physician, and he got me through the exams, surgery, and post-op care.
About Dr. John Losee, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1932138906
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Losee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Losee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Losee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Losee has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Losee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Losee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Losee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Losee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Losee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.