Dr. John Lowney, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lowney, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND and is affiliated with Day Kimball Hospital, Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Lowney works at
Locations
Warwick Ave. Physical Therapy Inc.1030 WARWICK AVE, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 467-6210
Childrens Choice Pediatrics37 Washington St, West Warwick, RI 02893 Directions (401) 467-6210
East Side Clinical Laboratory1500 Pontiac Ave, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 467-6210
Kent County Podiatry Associates1050 Warwick Ave, Warwick, RI 02888 Directions (401) 467-6210
Hospital Affiliations
- Day Kimball Hospital
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
humanity at his best.very nice doctor
About Dr. John Lowney, DO
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, German
- 1003812769
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RHODE ISLAND
Dr. Lowney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowney has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiomyopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lowney speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lowney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lowney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.