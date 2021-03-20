Dr. John Lowry, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lowry, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lowry, DO
Dr. John Lowry, DO is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Lowry works at
Dr. Lowry's Office Locations
Psychiatric Center At San Diego1550 Hotel Cir N Ste 450, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 692-1581
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lowry is very thorough, professional, and kind. He's the only psychiatrist I've had who asked about my mental and physical health, as well as sleep and exercise. He is very friendly and easy to talk to as well.
About Dr. John Lowry, DO
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477661619
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lowry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowry works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowry.
