Overview of Dr. John Lubahn, MD

Dr. John Lubahn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Lubahn works at Shriners Hospitals For Children in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.