Dr. John Lucas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lucas, MD
Dr. John Lucas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Alabama-Birmingham and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations
Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - North Grove1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 560-2663
Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - Upward Star Center9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy # B, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Directions (864) 560-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Advicare
- Aetna
- America's 1st Choice
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Companion Benefit Alternatives
- CompCare
- Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Choice VIP Care Plus
- Health Net
- Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MedRisk
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Time
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, professional, great sense of humor that really helped in my recovery. Realistic in explaining length of recovery so I'd have goals and celebrated reaching those goals with me. Positive attitude from start to finish!
About Dr. John Lucas, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- University Of Alabama-Birmingham
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
