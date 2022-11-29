See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. John Lucas, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Spartanburg, SC
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Lucas, MD

Dr. John Lucas, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Alabama-Birmingham and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Lucas works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lucas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - North Grove
    1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 1540, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-2663
  2. 2
    Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - Upward Star Center
    9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy # B, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-2663
  3. 3
    Spartanburg Regional Sports Medicine Institute - Upward Star Center
    9768 Warren H Abernathy Hwy # B, Spartanburg, SC 29301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-2663
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Injuries Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
    • Advicare
    • Aetna
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice VIP Care Plus
    • Health Net
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Time
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Compassionate, professional, great sense of humor that really helped in my recovery. Realistic in explaining length of recovery so I'd have goals and celebrated reaching those goals with me. Positive attitude from start to finish!
    Kathleen — Nov 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Lucas, MD
    About Dr. John Lucas, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659692952
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama-Birmingham
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Lucas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lucas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lucas works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Orthopaedic Surgery - North Grove in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lucas’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lucas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

