Dr. John Lucas, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center, Trident Medical Center, East Cooper Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Lucas works at Charleston Neurology Associates, LLC in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like EEG (Electroencephalogram), Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.