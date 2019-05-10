See All Dermatopathologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. John Luckasen, MD

Dermatopathology
3.7 (129)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Luckasen, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Luckasen works at Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Norfolk, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic PC
    4242 Farnam St Ste 360, Omaha, NE 68131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Midwest Dermatology Clinic
    109 N 15th St, Norfolk, NE 68701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 371-3564
  3. 3
    Oakview Medical Bldg
    2727 S 144th St Ste 225, Omaha, NE 68144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 552-2555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • Children's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • America's Health Insurance Plans
    • American Medical Security
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Midlands Choice
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (39)
    May 10, 2019
    I always like going there they always get me in before the time is due and he's real thorough and gets me in and out in a fairly good time
    — May 10, 2019
    About Dr. John Luckasen, MD

    • Dermatopathology
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114921525
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Luckasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luckasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luckasen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luckasen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Luckasen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luckasen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luckasen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luckasen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

