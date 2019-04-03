Dr. Ludlow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ludlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ludlow, MD
Dr. John Ludlow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Holland, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Holland Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Ludlow works at
Dr. Ludlow's Office Locations
Western Michigan Urological Assoc.577 Michigan Ave Ste 201, Holland, MI 49423 Directions (616) 392-1306
Hospital Affiliations
- Holland Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience from first visit through enlarged prostrate surgery ending with post surgery visit. Dr. Ludlow was very concerned over my well being. Answered all my questions. Let me know what to expect during post-surgery healing process. Bob W Grand Haven, Michigan
About Dr. John Ludlow, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1710927728
Education & Certifications
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
