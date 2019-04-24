Overview of Dr. John Luke III, MD

Dr. John Luke III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT|Lsu Shreveport School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital, Park Place Surgical Hospital and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.



Dr. Luke III works at Our Lady Of Lourdes Heart Hospital in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.