Dr. John Luksch, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Malvern, PA. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Luksch works at Rothman Orthopaedic Institute in Malvern, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.