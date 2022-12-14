Dr. John Lundberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lundberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lundberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lundberg, MD
Dr. John Lundberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Lundberg works at
Dr. Lundberg's Office Locations
-
1
RWJ OB GYN Associates50 Franklin Ln Ste 203, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 624-6965
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lundberg?
Dr. Lundberg is the best! He is genuinely caring and takes the time to listen. He makes awkward visits feel comfortable.
About Dr. John Lundberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1619988169
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
- Umdnj-Rw Johnson Med Sch
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lundberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lundberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lundberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundberg works at
Dr. Lundberg has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.