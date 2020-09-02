Overview of Dr. John Lurain, MD

Dr. John Lurain, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lurain works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.