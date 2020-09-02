Dr. John Lurain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lurain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Lurain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Lurain, MD
Dr. John Lurain, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Lurain works at
Dr. Lurain's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group250 E Superior St Ste 4-420, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
- 2 333 E Superior St Ste 420, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 943-0282
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was Dr. Lurain’s patient for 12 years. I survived cancer through his care and his wonderful staff. I would highly recommend Doctor Lurain to family and friends. As of January 2020, this amazing Doctor retired and is greatly missed.
About Dr. John Lurain, MD
- Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1902835853
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Magee-Womens Hospital of UPMC
- University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lurain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lurain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lurain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lurain works at
Dr. Lurain has seen patients for Colposcopy, Vaginal Cancer and Ovarian Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lurain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lurain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lurain.
