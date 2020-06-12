Dr. Lusins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lusins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Lusins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
South Texas Mental Health Associates PA6625 Wooldridge Rd Ste 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 356-6441
Gulf Coast Psychiatric Hospital Pllc3126 Rodd Field Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 452-6898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
His nurse is very patient and kind. He was thorough. He asked pertinent questions.
About Dr. John Lusins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1689846701
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Connecticut College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lusins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lusins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lusins works at
Dr. Lusins has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lusins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lusins. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lusins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lusins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lusins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.