Overview of Dr. John Lyall, MD

Dr. John Lyall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Lyall works at Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.