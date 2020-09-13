Overview of Dr. John Lyne, MD

Dr. John Lyne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO / SCHOOL OF OPTOMETRY and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Allegheny Valley Hospital, Butler Memorial Hospital, Grove City Medical Center and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.



Dr. Lyne works at Triangle Urological Group in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Wexford, PA and Grove City, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.