Dr. John Lyon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Lyon, MD

Dr. John Lyon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lyon works at Rebound Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lyon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rebound Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    101 Medical Heights Dr Ste F, Frankfort, KY 40601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 875-1766
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Frankfort Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroplasty Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscectomy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. John Lyon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184706277
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Kentucky Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
