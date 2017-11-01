Overview of Dr. John Lyon, MD

Dr. John Lyon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lyon works at Rebound Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in Frankfort, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.