Dr. John Lyon, MD
Overview of Dr. John Lyon, MD
Dr. John Lyon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lyon works at
Dr. Lyon's Office Locations
Rebound Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine101 Medical Heights Dr Ste F, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 875-1766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyon had an exceptional bedside manner. I went in with shoulder pain I'd had for 4-5 months and I was VERY reluctant about a Cortisone shot in my shoulder. However, it seemed to be my only hope for pain relief at that time. He did an exceptional job helping me feel very comfortable about receiving the shot and did a great job administering the medication. For me, the experience was painless, which I think is rare. I was very pleased with my visit
About Dr. John Lyon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184706277
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Hospital
- University of Florida
Dr. Lyon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.