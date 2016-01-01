Dr. John C Lystash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lystash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John C Lystash, MD
Overview
Dr. John C Lystash, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Dr. Lystash works at
Locations
Carilion Clinic Cardiology2001 Crystal Spring Ave SW Ste 203, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-8204Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Carilion Clinic Cardiology - Franklin180 Floyd Ave, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 982-8204Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Giles Community Hospital
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John C Lystash, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336132729
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- New York Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lystash works at
Dr. Lystash has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lystash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lystash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lystash.
