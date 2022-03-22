See All Neurosurgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD

Neurosurgery
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD

Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.

Dr. Macfarlane Jr works at Neurosurgical Associates LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macfarlane Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurosurgical Associates LLC
    5171 S Cottonwood St Ste 950, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-9555
  2. 2
    Neurology Surgical Associates, LLC
    5169 S Cottonwood St Ste 500, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 507-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Intermountain Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Seriously amazing! I can't believe how much better I feel and that my pain is gone and my muscles have stopped atrophying. Such a blessing and an unbelievable outcome! You never hear "I had a GREAT back/neck surgery!" Well I did! Ok - his bedside manner - is a B- but who cares! He's super nice.
    Curtis C — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1679533343
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macfarlane Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Macfarlane Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Macfarlane Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macfarlane Jr works at Neurosurgical Associates LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Macfarlane Jr’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Macfarlane Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macfarlane Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macfarlane Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macfarlane Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

