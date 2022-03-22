Overview of Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD

Dr. John Macfarlane Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.



Dr. Macfarlane Jr works at Neurosurgical Associates LLC in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.