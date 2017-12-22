Dr. John Macgregor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macgregor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Macgregor, MD
Overview
Dr. John Macgregor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Macgregor works at
Locations
John R. Macgregor Jr. M.d. (apmc)1502 W Causeway Approach Ste D, Mandeville, LA 70471 Directions (985) 626-3400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macgregor?
I had the pleasure of meeting Dr. MacGregor for the first time during my first visit this past week. He asked me a lot of questions, talked in depth about certain concerns and I was very comfortable answering everything. I’m looking forward to my future visits with him. I’d highly recommend him to family, friends or anyone in need of a very good and thorough psychiatrist.
About Dr. John Macgregor, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1548463169
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macgregor works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgregor.
