Dr. John Macgregor, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.7 (13)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Macgregor, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Macgregor works at PeaceHealth Cardiology Medical Group in Bellingham, WA with other offices in Anacortes, WA and Ketchikan, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peace Health North Cscd Crdlgy
    2979 SQUALICUM PKWY, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 734-2700
  2. 2
    St Joseph Medical Center
    2901 Squalicum Pkwy, Bellingham, WA 98225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 734-5400
  3. 3
    Sound Health Chiropractic LLC
    1218 29th St Ste B, Anacortes, WA 98221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 734-2700
  4. 4
    Peacehealth Ketchikan Medical Center
    3100 Tongass Ave, Ketchikan, AK 99901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 228-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block

Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Third Degree Heart Block
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioversion, Elective
Electrophysiological Study
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 12, 2019
    Love this Doctor. VERY very thorough and cordial.
    Marie Anti — Dec 12, 2019
    About Dr. John Macgregor, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831149236
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Macgregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Macgregor has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macgregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macgregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macgregor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macgregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macgregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

