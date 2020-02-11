See All Podiatrists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. John Mackenney, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Mackenney, DPM

Dr. John Mackenney, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.

Dr. Mackenney works at Space Coast Foot And Ankle in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mackenney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Space Coast Foot & Ankle Center
    6550 N Wickham Rd Ste 4, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 259-4268
  2. 2
    Health First, Melbourne, FL
    1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 434-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe Repair
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Mackenney, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    NPI Number
    • 1770531774
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mackenney, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackenney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mackenney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mackenney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mackenney works at Space Coast Foot And Ankle in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mackenney’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackenney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackenney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackenney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackenney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

