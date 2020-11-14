Dr. John Macksood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macksood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Macksood, DO
Dr. John Macksood, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Mclaren Flint.
Flint Gastroenterology Associates PC600 Health Park Blvd Ste D, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 603-8400
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Mclaren Flint
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
BEST Doctor in his field! Takes the time to explain everything to his patients, kind and courteous. Ou whole family won't go to anyone else!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952387797
- Med College Wisc Affil Hospital
- Hurley Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Macksood has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macksood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macksood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macksood has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Hernia and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macksood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Macksood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macksood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macksood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macksood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.