Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD

Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago.

Dr. Maddalozzo works at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in Chicago, IL with other offices in Westchester, IL and Northbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maddalozzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    225 E Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-6230
  2. 2
    Childrens Outpatient Svs of Westchester
    2301 Enterprise Dr, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 836-4800
  3. 3
    Lurie Childrens Northbrook Op
    1131 Techny Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 543-7362

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ann and Robert H Lurie Childrens Hospital Of Chicago

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Sleep Apnea
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea
Carotid Ultrasound
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Adenoidectomy
Audiometry
Conductive Hearing Loss
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Thyroid Scan
Tonsillectomy
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Broken Nose
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Cleft Lip
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Facial Fracture
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sinusitis
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Throat Pain
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue-Tie
Tonsillitis
Tracheal Surgery
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 18, 2018
    Dr. Maddalozzo performed Tonsilectomy and Adenoidectomy to my son who is 5 years old. Perfect communication with the doctor and no complications. I trust him 100% . Real proffesionalist and very knowledgeable. Highly recommend him.
    Krasimira Karchovska in Hoffman Estates, IL — Dec 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609862267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Maddalozzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddalozzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maddalozzo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maddalozzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddalozzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddalozzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddalozzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddalozzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

