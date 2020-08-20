Dr. John Maesaka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maesaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Maesaka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Maesaka, MD
Dr. John Maesaka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Maesaka works at
Dr. Maesaka's Office Locations
-
1
Winthrop University Hospital Division of Nephrology200 Old Country Rd Ste 370, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2169
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maesaka?
Superlatives on every count! He has helped me and members of my family. Extremely knowledgeable coupled with kindness and caring. Unbeatable combination. The best there is! May he continue to practice for many more years.
About Dr. John Maesaka, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1417911686
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maesaka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maesaka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maesaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maesaka works at
Dr. Maesaka has seen patients for Kidney Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maesaka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Maesaka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maesaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maesaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maesaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.