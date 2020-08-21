Overview of Dr. John Mahan, MD

Dr. John Mahan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uofl Health Shelbyville Hospital.



Dr. Mahan works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana Psc in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Limb Pain and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.