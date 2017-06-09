See All Ophthalmologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. John Maher, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Maher, MD

Dr. John Maher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Maher works at Torrance Chiropractic in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maher's Office Locations

    Torrance Chiropractic
    22924 Crenshaw Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2017
    Dr. Maher was attentive, kind and took the time to answer all of out questions about my father's procedure. He also did an amazing job with my dad's posterior capsulotomy. I am writing on behalf of my father who was 83 at the time of his procedure.
    Ronald in Hawthorne, CA — Jun 09, 2017
    About Dr. John Maher, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265561211
    Education & Certifications

    • U Calif-San Diego
    • Loyola U
    • Luth Genl Hosp
    • Loyola U, School of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
