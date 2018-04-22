Dr. John Mahon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mahon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Mahon, MD
Dr. John Mahon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mahon's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Hospital of South Bend615 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (574) 234-4100
-
2
Northern Indiana Hand & Wrist Center6301 University Commons Ste 420, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 968-2832
-
3
Northern Indiana Hand & Wrist Center (Satellite Office)900 I St, La Porte, IN 46350 Directions (219) 324-1894
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Sagamore Health Network
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I am a professional Hammond B3 and piano musician. When I shattered my wrist, I thought of ALL the people that I knew that had that experience that never fully recovered from it. I had to have a titanium plate put in with ten screws. In an unexpectedly short time, I had NO pain, FULL range of motion, and can play that left hand piano boogie better than before. I can actually stretch to one extra key. I am very grateful to this mans skill and caring manner. Thanks Dr. Mahon!!!!!!!!!
About Dr. John Mahon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861474801
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- North Shore University Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahon has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahon speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahon.
