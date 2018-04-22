Overview of Dr. John Mahon, MD

Dr. John Mahon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mahon works at Memorial Hospital Of South Bend in South Bend, IN with other offices in La Porte, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Ganglion Cyst and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.