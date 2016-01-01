Dr. Maijub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Maijub, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN.
Dr. Maijub works at
Anesthesia Consultants of Indianapolis LLC1801 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-0280
- 2 720 Eskenazi Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 880-3737
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-2000
Indiana University Health West Hospital1111 Ronald Reagan Pkwy, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-3000
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Vascular Surgery
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Maijub has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Ischemic Colitis and Peripheral Artery Bypass, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maijub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
