Overview of Dr. John Maiocco, DPM

Dr. John Maiocco, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Maiocco works at Northeast Medical Group Podiatry - Trumbull in Trumbull, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.