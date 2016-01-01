Overview

Dr. John Maize, MD is a Dermatologist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Maize works at Trident Dermatology in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Fungal Nail Infection and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.