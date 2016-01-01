Dr. John Maize Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maize Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Maize Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Maize Sr, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Maize Sr, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982683611
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Mich
- Mich
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
