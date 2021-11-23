Dr. John Malcolm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malcolm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Malcolm, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Malcolm, MD
Dr. John Malcolm, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Malcolm works at
Dr. Malcolm's Office Locations
Urology of Virginia Pllc229 Clearfield Ave Ste 300, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. He explained all aspects of the diagnosis and treatment plan clearly. His demeanor calmed me as well instilled confidence that he was the Physician I wanted for my care.
About Dr. John Malcolm, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Va Commonwealth Univ Sch Of Med
Dr. Malcolm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malcolm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malcolm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malcolm has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malcolm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malcolm speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Malcolm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malcolm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malcolm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malcolm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.