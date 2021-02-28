Dr. Manchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Manchin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Manchin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Idamay, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Fairmont Regional Medical Center, J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 Main St, Idamay, WV 26576 Directions (304) 367-9170
-
2
Manchin Clinic of Bridgeport409 W Main St, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 848-8800
-
3
Manchin Clinic South LLC181 Middletown Cir, Fairmont, WV 26554 Directions (304) 367-1970
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairmont Regional Medical Center
- J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My fiance has been a patient since she has been 4 she is now 41 there's a reason we travel to from morgantown to Farmington he's not about bsing people he is about the truth whether you like it or not even if you think a test is not necessary or you didn't ask for the test there's a good reason for the testing he's a doctor that cares about his patients when my fiance had blood clots in her lungs and wvu medicine put us in that place and pushed the situation onto him and knowing he could not do anything he still tryed to help and did all he could to help her with this fight. Hes a hero in my book and my fiance and I will for ever be a loyal patients of his clinic in Farmington.
About Dr. John Manchin, DO
- Family Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134231640
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Family Practice/OMT
