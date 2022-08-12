Dr. John Mani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Mani, MD
Overview of Dr. John Mani, MD
Dr. John Mani, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mani's Office Locations
Kanawha Urology Associates Inc.4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 401, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7368
Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7368
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have complete confidence in Dr. Mani's knowledge and skills. I also fully trust his judgments as he is batting a 1000 thus far with his diagnosis, treatment and guidance. Dr Mani removed a cancerous tumor from my kidney, yet saved the kidney. The second surgical experience, bladder cancer, was as successful. My experience with Kanawha Urology include visits with Dr. Mani, Dr. Hannah and Amanda, and I can speak highly of one and all.
About Dr. John Mani, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mani has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mani.
