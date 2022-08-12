Overview of Dr. John Mani, MD

Dr. John Mani, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mani works at KANAWHA UROLOGY ASSOCIATES in South Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.