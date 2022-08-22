See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. John Mann III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (43)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Mann III, MD

Dr. John Mann III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Mann III works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Mann III's Office Locations

    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
    Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke
2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014
(540) 510-6200
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Drainage

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Aug 22, 2022
    Aug 22, 2022
He was caring, professional and I had confidence in him immediately. He moved to VA. and I miss him. He Listened to my concerns and I feel wonderful! Thanks so much, Dr. Mann. If something happens to my other hip, I will want to come to Va.
MaryLee Manning
    MaryLee Manning — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. John Mann III, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1487631602
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Insall Scott Kelly Institute For Knee Reconstruction & Sports Medicine, Beth Israel Medical Center, New York, Ny
    Residency
    • Unifversity Of Virginia Department Of Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation
    Internship
    • Roanoke Memorial Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School
    • Davidson College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mann III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mann III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mann III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mann III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mann III works at Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Mann III’s profile.

    Dr. Mann III has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mann III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mann III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

