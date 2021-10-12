Overview of Dr. John Manta, MD

Dr. John Manta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Grove, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Manta works at Chester County Hospital - Jenners Village Professional Building in West Grove, PA with other offices in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Shoulder Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.