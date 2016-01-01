Overview

Dr. John Marenco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Marenco works at PHYSICIANS BILLING SERVICES INC in Springfield, MA with other offices in Chicopee, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Third Degree Heart Block, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.